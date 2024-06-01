Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,066,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

