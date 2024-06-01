Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,048 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $103.44 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,533 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.