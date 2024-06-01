Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,515 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Reliance worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Reliance by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,803,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

