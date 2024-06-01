Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 439 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 754.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,698.43 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,181.71 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,671.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,541.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

