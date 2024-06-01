Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 625 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.