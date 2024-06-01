Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 690 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $128,825,000 after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.55. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.