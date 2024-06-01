Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

