Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after buying an additional 338,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

