Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

