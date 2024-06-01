Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,667 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

