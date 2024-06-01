Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,667 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE WRB opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
