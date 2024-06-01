Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,518 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

