Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

ZBH opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.