Trexquant Investment LP Takes $652,000 Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,973 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 195,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

