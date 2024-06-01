UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. UiPath has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.