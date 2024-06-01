Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 59.30% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $25.20-26.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.11. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.