Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $40.14 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

