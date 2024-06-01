Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Increased to Hold at Baird R W

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $189.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.