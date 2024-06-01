US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day moving average is $268.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

