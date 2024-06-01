US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $54.66 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

