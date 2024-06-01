US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,139 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

