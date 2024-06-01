US Bancorp DE Purchases 820 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

