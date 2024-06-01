US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ opened at $88.07 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $88.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

