Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.63 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

