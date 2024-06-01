Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

