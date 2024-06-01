Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vasta Platform stock. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

