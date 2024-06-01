Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.52.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

