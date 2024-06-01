Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $235.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.52.

Shares of VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.36 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

