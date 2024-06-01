Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.52.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.36 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after buying an additional 244,599 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.