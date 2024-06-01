Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Trading Down 3.5%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $193.43 and last traded at $193.45. Approximately 123,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 901,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.50.

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.52.

The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

