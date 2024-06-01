W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,568.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 131,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 123,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.6 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.