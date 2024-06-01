Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $335.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

