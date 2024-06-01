Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 1,986,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,415,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 89.4% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

