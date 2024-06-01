Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.79.

WYNN opened at $94.88 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

