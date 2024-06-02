ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 330.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 128,110 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

