AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent Price Performance

NASDAQ ADTH opened at $3.19 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.35 million, a PE ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AdTheorent had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 152,788 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

See Also

