ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.13. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 25.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,184,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

