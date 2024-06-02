Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,856,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

