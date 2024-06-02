Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Affimed Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.05.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.