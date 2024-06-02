Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.79) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

AGIO stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $445,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

