AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $0.11 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

