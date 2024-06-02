AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $0.11 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
