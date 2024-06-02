Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AC. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.20 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.