Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

