Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 11.5% in May

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance
Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
