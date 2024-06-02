Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.96.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

BABA opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,526 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

