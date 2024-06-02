Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.21 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

