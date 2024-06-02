Alison Platt Buys 12,143 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($127,633.32).

Inchcape Stock Down 2.5 %

LON:INCH opened at GBX 796 ($10.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. Inchcape plc has a twelve month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 892.50 ($11.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 766.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 706.84.

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is presently 5,230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.41) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.28) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

