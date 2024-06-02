AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$38.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.62 and a 1-year high of C$30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.76.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock worth $5,843,722 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

