Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $40.22

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

