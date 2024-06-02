Analysts Set Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target at $10.50

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

