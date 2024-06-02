Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $64.92

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

